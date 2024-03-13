I am always on high alert for scams.
While I haven't been caught yet, I feel like becoming a victim of a scam is just a matter of time. Largely because there are just so many around.
I keep an eye out for the common tell tale signs - misspelt names, logos that are not exact and the 'if it is too good to be true, then it is probably false' theory.
That last one concerns me a little. What if I have missed a great opportunity because of my caution? Oh well I guess it is always better to be safe than sorry.
There are the messages to say a parcel is being held because of an incorrect address, or your bank needs updated information (even though you have never been a customer with the particular bank noted in the message).
I'm onto those scammers - I hope.
Of course there is also the chance that my overly cautious nature has me ignoring or deleting emails that are legitimate.
In fact, I once failed to pay a legitimate bill for two months because I didn't recognise the business name. It turns out my internet supplier had changed its business name and I missed the memo.
Without a doubt some scams are cleverly shaped and extremely hard to pick.
However, this was not the case for one recent con that made it into my email feed.
It was an message from a charity (presumably) telling the sad story of a woman's struggle and her need for sponsorship support.
The charity's name was correctly spelt in the email, but incorrectly spelt in the sender details, and that was the first thing I saw. The heart wrenching story attached could have easily pulled me in - if only this scammer could spell.
I got lucky this time, but it has pushed my scam radar up to high alert once more.
And so it should considering Australians made 67,116 scam reports to Scamwatch in the October to December 2023 quarter.
My message to all is to keep that scam radar on high alert.
To find out more about scams go to https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/
Jackie Meyers, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.