Entries open for inaugural 'River Country' Indigenous art competition

Indigenous artists from across the region are encouraged to submit works for the inaugural 'River Country' exhibition in Hillston.
The competition is being run by the Hillston Creative Arts Council as it searches for a work to unveil in the Hillston Red Dust and Paddy Melons Community Gallery as a welcome to country display.
"We toyed with the prospect of commissioning a work and that bloomed into a broader idea of holding an exhibition; we'd wanted to hold one for some time," organising committee member Pam Vagg said.
Works will capture the theme of 'River Country' which was chosen given its significance to the greater region.
"Hillston is on the Lachlan River - a fundamental part of our environment," she said.
"Of course, we are part of the Riverina which is also bound by the Murrumbidgee River.
"I feel this theme is sufficiently broad enough to allow for a range of interpretations of many styles.
"Anyone who resides in the Riverina and who identifies as Wiradjuri is welcome to enter."
Charles Sturt University art curator Dr Thomas Middlemost will judge the entries which the organising committee hopes will start being submitted in the coming weeks.
"We've had quite a lot of interest and we are thrilled to have Dr Middlemost on board as he has a lot of experience in the judging capacity, including exhibitions featuring Indigenous art," fellow organiser Heather Lyall said.
"The hope is this competition might become a regular feature.
"Those from further afield - Wagga and beyond - with large works they would like to submit should make contact so we can assist getting them to Hillston."
The event is funded by South West Arts, Create NSW and a variety of local sponsors, including In The Frame Griffith which is offering a drop off point for entries.
The exhibition opening night will be held on April 12 and the gallery will be open to the public on April 13.
Prizes of $500 will be awarded to the best work in four categories, including oil, watercolour, acrylic and mixed.
A major acquisitive prize of $2000 will be awarded to a work to be displayed permanently in the gallery.
Entries are open until March 22.
For more information email reddustgallery@yahoo.com.au or contact Pam on 0427 725 999 or Heather on 0414 561 005.
