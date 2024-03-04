Training offered for flood assistance volunteers in MIA, beyond

MIA volunteers who have lent a hand during past flood situations will be able to access free mental health and trauma training in Griffith throughout May, June and August.
The city has been included as a key location for the program being rolled out by the Benefolk Foundation.
In addition to being run in-person, online training is also being offered with a range of resources.
It comes following past years floods where many employees and volunteers from community groups were tasked with supporting recovery efforts, both in the area and afar.
The training builds on a highly successful program that ran in the flood-affected Northern Rivers region last year.
According to Benefolk Foundation CEO Julia Keady, many of those who assisted are now experiencing trauma and burnout.
"The floods through central and western NSW had a significant impact and there are many people still being supported by wonderful community organisations," Ms Keady said.
"However, we're hearing from not-for-profit leaders that they feel ill-equipped to prevent the impacts of exposure to the trauma on their employees and volunteers.
"In NSW, obligations around psycho-social legislation changed in 2023, which means it is imperative for all not-for-profits and charities to be on the front foot of staff and volunteer well-being in their organisations."
The training is co-funded by the federal and state governments via the NGO Flood Recovery Program to support those in Murrumbidgee, Western NSW, New England, and Far West.
In addition to Griffith, face-to-face training will be delivered in Glen Innes, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, and Bathurst.
Ms Keady experienced the Northern Rivers floods first-hand and says the course has proven to be a boon.
"We developed a one-day, face-to-face course which more than 130 organisations from the Northern Rivers completed last year," she said.
"This is a really practical session that can be put into use straight away."
Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington said local organisations play a vital role in helping communities recover from the trauma of natural disasters.
"We know this support can take its toll on front-line staff and volunteers," she said.
"I'm pleased to see funding for these programs will provide important mental health and trauma training to the hardworking staff and volunteers."
Organisations can learn more about the program by visiting https://benefolk.org/resources/central-west-special-project.
