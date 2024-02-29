Bruce's focus on saving lives is what keeps him coming back

Ensuring young drivers have the knowledge and tools they need to be safe on the road has been a lifelong passion for one Leeton shire driving instructor.
Bruce Staines was again leading workshops this week at the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program at the Yanco Agricultural Institute.
Mr Staines has been part of the event since it first started in Leeton, but it's an initiative he said he will always support.
The former policeman knows all too well the impacts car accidents can have on everyone, but particularly young people.
He said the skills and information they learn at RYDA were key areas of road safety he hoped would stay with them for life.
"I've been involved for about 16 or 17 years," Mr Staines said.
"When I first started, I was running the safe distances/braking demonstration, but that's something the police have been doing for a while now.
"Now, I'm running the 'Drive So Others Survive' workshops.
"This is where we try to raise their awareness of what's going around them instead of just being in their old little world.
"The theory is, if we drive so others survive, there's a pretty good chance they will survive too."
The RYDA program is aimed at year 11 students and was this week attended by more than 450 prospective drivers from across the region.
The idea is to equip them with the knowledge, skills and wherewithal regarding safe driving practices that will hopefully stick with them for life.
Mr Staines said one of the most satisfying parts of being involved with RYDA was knowing he was hopefully having an impact.
"I don't tend to get a lot of questions from the kids, but you do see the reactions on their faces when you say things and show them things," he said.
"Being an ex-copper, I throw a few personal experiences in there too.
"That's what they relate to, that's when they start to switch on."
Mr Staines operates a successful driving instructor business, which also aims to prepare young drivers for life behind the wheel.
