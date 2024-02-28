Delizioso! Table is set for Leeton's Longest Lunch

For the first time since 2018, Leeton's Longest Lunch will make a spectacular return to the SunRice Festival.
The lunch has been a favourite event among residents and visitors alike, with 2024 set to be no different.
The Easter Sunday feast will again be set in Mountford Park, nestled among the trees on two large, long tables for everyone to share in and break bread on March 31.
Tickets are limited, meaning the best chance to secure a seat is now to avoid missing out.
The lunch itself will be a four-course extravaganza, featuring local products from across the region, with the mouth-watering options guaranteed to delight.
Leah Ball and her team from The Mugshot Cafe have been busily preparing the menu and putting in hours of preparation to ensure each morsel will be one to be savoured at the lunch.
"The last one was in 2018, then we had COVID and in 2022 we had the picnic style event, but we're back to normal now and I think everyone is pretty excited," Leeton SunRice Festival director Julie Axtill said.
"We will have the two big, long tables set up, allowing for 100 people on the day. It is a ticketed event, so people do need to buy their tickets now to avoid missing out.
"It's a wonderful event for the festival and one people look forward to. It's a chance to relax on Easter Sunday, enjoy a fantastic meal and just enjoy everything that is on offer."
Providing musical stylings will be Claudia Raine and for those wanting to toast the long weekend, BYO is allowed.
Ms Ball revealed one of the items on the menu will be homemade arancini balls.
"I'm not Italian, but I have been reaching out to people in the community who are Italian to get their advice, their tips and tricks in order to get feedback on the recipes to make sure we are getting that touch of heritage on the menu as well," she said.
"We've had the arancini balls on our menu as a way to perfect them before the lunch and the feedback has been really good.
"It's all homemade. As far as the rest of the menu goes, we are keeping it under wraps a little bit, but it will be featuring local produce from throughout the region."
To book a ticket to Leeton's Longest Lunch, visit leetonsunricefestival.com.au.
