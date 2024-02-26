Here's your chance to give back and help animals big and small

Do you love animals big and small?
Have you always wanted to give back to the community, but never really knew how or what interested you?
Animal welfare organisation, RSPCA NSW, is now on the hunt for more volunteers in the MIA.
The organisation is searching for community-minded volunteers who are interested in supporting RSPCA NSW raise funds and awareness for animal welfare in the MIA community.
It welcomes people who love to volunteer, but may not have the ability to commit to ongoing regular time commitments.
RSPCA manager community volunteer groups Matt Spanko said there was flexibility in volunteering with the organisation as its host fundraising and awareness projects every two to three months.
"The events are varied and can involve helping at information stalls and desks at a local fundraiser or helping the team at a community RSPCA NSW desexing or microchipping day," he said.
"Training is provided for all volunteers, so it is a great way to give back to the community while also acquiring a new skill set.
"The enduring commitment of our volunteers has helped raise funds to subsidise desexing veterinary care for pets and their continued contribution to animal welfare is profoundly moving."
Mr Spanko said volunteering also provided an opportunity for personal growth, including the increase of self-confidence, gaining new skills sets and experience for employability, and additional training and benefits as part of the RSPCA NSW family.
RSPCA provides a range of programs and supports to the people of NSW, which is reliant on volunteers.
"This enables us to provide the funds to go back into the care and protection of our animals," Mr Spanko said.
"Volunteers help in administration, emergency response, shelters, dog walking, outreach support and fundraising.
"Last financial year, our nine volunteer branches and 10 supporter groups championed animal welfare causes in communities across NSW.
"They supported people and their animals through donations, drives, and community events, providing $197,185 for free or subsidised desexing and $98,293 in community vet assistance.
"We have many staff who volunteer in other capacities to help everyone. I can attest to this as I helped over Christmas to walk some of our dogs."
Residents in interested in becoming a volunteer can contact volunteer@rspcansw.org.au or those with specific questions can call Mr Spanko on 0499 898 826.
More information is also available at https://www.rspcansw.org.au/how-you-can-help/volunteer-rspca-nsw/.
"We understand there are not always volunteer opportunities in the local communities to work with animals directly, the work in community volunteer groups is vital to animal welfare and is aimed at giving back into your community," Mr Spanko said.
"There are also opportunities to provide volunteer assistance with the RSPCA NSW emergency response team that will be deployed after a natural disaster to assist with management and care of residents' pets."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.