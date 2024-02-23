The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

No bar staff at drink spiking workshop

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 23 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A workshop on drink-spiking prevention and response saw a decent turnout, although one group was noticeably absent from the session.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.