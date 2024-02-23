Students set to compete at international level raising funds for UK dream

A group of determined and intelligent Year 10 students from The Riverina Anglican College are raising funds to help make their UK dream come true.
Jaiden Cherian, Quinntesaa Sankr, Alex Lemech, Ariarne Mota, Phuong Nguyen, Hansa Rathnayake, Banruo Zhu and Max Harris will need to raise around $2000.
The group successfully placed in the academic competition Da Vinci Decathlon at regional levels before qualifying at state level placing 14th out of more than 100 teams.
They now have the opportunity to compete at international level which would see them fly to the United Kingdom where they would compete in the three-day competition set to be held at Oxford University.
The competition will be held on September 30, leaving the students with five to six months to raise the funds.
Miss Sankr, 15, said their parents will cover the flight costs - which are valued at around $2000 - for each child.
"The GoFundMe page was created to raise the $1800 we need for accommodation, food and registration," she said.
The group have so far raised more than $400, bringing them one step closure to what they say will be an experience of a lifetime.
Mr Cherian, 15, said not only would it be a good opportunity for the students, but it is a good representation for the region.
"We're representing the Riverina and it is the first time any school in the Riverina is taking part in the international da Vinci Decathlon," he said.
There efforts to get there haven't come easily, putting in the hard work to ensure their success.
Mr Rathnayake, 15, said it is an incredible opportunity which came to them after extensive practice.
"It's an amazing academic opportunity and we are planning quite heavily for it," he said.
"Any financial aid would be good to help alleviate the financial stress on parents."
Mr Harris, 15, said competing in a worldwide tournament is something all of the students are really looking forward to.
The mathematics genius is the creator of the GoFundMe team and is hoping to see the community get behind him and his peers.
Head of Gifted and Talented and Regional Coordinator of Da Vinci Decathlon Diana Ganapathy said TRAC hosted the regional Da Vinci Decathlon this year.
The program is open to all schools who want to take part in it.
Ms Ganapathy said the students self-nominated themselves and were then picked to form a team.
"The main thing I look for is an individual strength," she said.
"Max is the mathematician of the team, whereas Quintesaa's strength is english and Jaiden and Hansa's strengths are code breaking and science."
The Da Vinci Decathlon see's competing teams complete ten challenges including maths, English,science, cartography, art poetry, creative producers, code breaking, legacy task, ideation and engineering.
If they win they will be bringing home a trophy and title, but regardless of the outcome they will no doubt be flying home with smiles on their faces.
To make a donation online visit gofund.me/1eccf4f9.
