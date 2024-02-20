Gastro warning after rise in cryptosporidiosis cases

NSW Health has urged people not to swim for at least two weeks after having diarrhoea, after a steep increase in the number of gastro cases caused by a parasite which can survive in water for many days.
Statewide, Health Protection NSW Executive Director Dr Jeremy McAnulty said there had been 498 cases of cryptosporidiosis reported in 2024, compared to the 5-year average of 95 cases for the same time period.
Caused by the parasite Cryptosporidium the disease infects the intestine and is a common cause of acute diarrhoea in young children.
Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache, and loss of appetite.
Dr McAnulty said almost half of the state's cases were in children under 10 years old, meaning parents needed to be aware of the risks and precautions.
"Cryptosporidiosis is commonly acquired by swimming in and swallowing water contaminated with cryptosporidium parasites," he said.
"The parasite survives for many days, even in chlorinated pools, and in the past very large outbreaks have been caused by people who had recently been infected going swimming."
