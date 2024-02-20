Open invite for men to 'sit at our table'

In today's world, fitting in or having a sense of belonging can almost sound like a foreign concept.
For some men, discussing these thoughts and feelings can also be uncomfortable.
However, a new concept to Leeton is aiming to bring the men of the shire together in an informal setting to chat, eat, mingle and create that sense of community belonging.
Known as The Men's Table, this concept is designed to create a unique, safe environment for men to share openly about their lives, their challenges, their highs and lows.
Over dinner once a month, the proven format creates a sense of belonging, community, peer support and camaraderie that is lacking for many men, even for some who already have a group of mates.
The Men's Table entrée nights are information nights where men can find out if the concept is for them.
In Leeton, an entrée night is coming up on March 12 at Pages on Pine from 6.30pm to 9pm.
Helping to bring the idea to life in Leeton is community members such as Joey Longford, Beau Block and Seb Spina, with the support of Eric Pages from Pages on Pine.
"It doesn't have a particular basis on men who have troubles, but it's just a place for men to talk beyond their normal groups and beyond the banter that is often associated with people in groups," Mr Spina said.
"It's a safe and confidential way to do all of that. They key I have taken out of it so far is it's beyond the socialisation aspect where you might be having a drink or two, it's non-judgemental. I'm definitely open to exploring that a little bit further."
Each Men's Table will have its own approach, but the idea is to help each other, share life's ups and downs and just generally make connections with other men in the community.
"We do it over a meal, it's cost-effective," Mr Longford said.
"We are really hoping to get the concept up and running here in Leeton.
"This gives us the opportunity to have everyone be equal. It's only one meeting a month over a meal, usually mid-week."
To register for the event on March 12, visit https://themenstable.org/leeton-entree-tuesday12mar/.
