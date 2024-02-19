Did we photograph you? Check out the picture gallery from City2City

The final City2City RunWalk saw over 4000 people competing over four categories.
The event raised a record breaking $160,000 for Albury Wodonga Health, bringing the 10-year total to over $1 million.
Moments after crossing the finish line at Junction Place in Wodonga, Michelle Hudson and Jen Hayes, who first spawned the idea of the fundraiser 13 years ago, said they felt a mix of euphoria and sadness as the final event came to a close.
"I don't think when we started this we would ever think that we would get to what we've got to today," Ms Hayes said.
"So, to hit 10 years and for Michelle and I to be able to do the course today, it makes me so happy that we've been able to achieve all this."
This year, the money raised will go towards an array of surgical equipment to enhance healthcare for women across the Border region, as well as replacement of four birthing beds in the AWH maternity birthing suite.
