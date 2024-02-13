The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Take-off clearance granted for in-depth look at airport

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 13 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 12:39pm
Feedback will be sought from ground crews of all sorts to a new Albury aviation plan being pursued by the city's council.
A large scale evaluation of the future of Albury airport, which will cost ratepayers $150,000, has been approved.

