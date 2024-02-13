The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The orange box on the bus that can be difference between life and death

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 13 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional transport and roads minister Jenny Aitchison, alongside NSW TrainLink customer service manager Rodney Smith and Dubbo Stephen Lawrence, with an AED aboard a TrainLink coach. Picture supplied
Regional transport and roads minister Jenny Aitchison, alongside NSW TrainLink customer service manager Rodney Smith and Dubbo Stephen Lawrence, with an AED aboard a TrainLink coach. Picture supplied

Every passenger travelling on a scheduled TrainLink bus in and out of Griffith will do so with a vital piece of machinery on board.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.