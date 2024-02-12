Tourism industry certified gold with Wotif top ten award

It may come as no surprise to locals but Griffith is one of the best places to visit in Australia according to online travel website Wotif.
The website has revealed its annual top ten and Griffith is ranked seventh, making it a must see for visitors.
Designed to celebrate the many Australian cities, towns and regions worthy of the spotlight, the awards provide travellers with upcoming holiday inspiration.
Finalists are determined based on a Wotif data index that looks at accommodation affordability, quality, and traveller satisfaction.
Bendigo, Broken Hill and Stanthorpe in Queensland rounded out the top three.
A "stoked" Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said the top ten award was a great honour especially for a regional city of Griffith's size.
"We all know how great Griffith is, we get to experience the many unique and authentic offerings every single day, but to be recognised as such is extremely satisfying; It really cements our position as a destination of choice," he said.
Visitor numbers in regional NSW continue to bounce back from the struggles through COVID-19. Destination NSW said all regional NSW areas, except for the North Coast and Snowy Mountains recorded increases in occupancy rates in the 2023's March quarter compared to the same time in 2022.
In the Riverina, the visitor economy accounted for more than $500 million in the 2021-21 financial year. Tourism Research Australia data recorded more than 2,500 full-time and part-time jobs linked to the industry.
"Griffith is one of Australia's most vibrant cosmopolitan centres," Griffith City Council Tourism Manager Mirella Guidolin said.
"We don't have mountains or the sea but we do have the friendliest people, a rich blend of cultures and traditions, an abundance of world-class local food and wine producers, passionate chefs, and many festivals held throughout the year showcasing the true essence of Griffith."
Wotif travel expert Sarah King said about one in five Australians are planning a trip during the upcoming Easter long weekend and more than half plan on using the school holidays for a local getaway.
2024 Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Award winners:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.