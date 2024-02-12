Keeping history alive the focus of tech donations

History comes in all shapes, sizes and forms and it is technology that plays an integral role in its preservation.
The regular work being undertaken by the Leeton Family and Local History Society in doing just that has been aided by a donation of technology items from the now disbanded Griffith Genealogical & Historical Society.
The Griffith group officially shut up shop at the of 2023 after many years of operations.
As a result, the group decided to donate items such as computers, a reader for microfilm/microfiche, and some archives to assist the Leeton group with its work.
"They approached us probably six to eight months ago," Leeton Family and Local History Society member Wendy Senti said.
"First they were going to donate a lot of their books, but then as time went on and they couldn't find a home for their computers and a lot of their microfiche and microfilm, it was decided to donate that as well.
"We were delighted to take it and accept it. A lot of the items we didn't have previously.
"There's a lot of microfiche records that have been part of the donation. It's all really interesting."
While the Griffith group has ceased operations, its members and others from the city interested in history, will be able to join up with the Leeton organisation if they wish to do so.
"We have offered them to come and join us, if there's something they want us to look up for them or anything like that, we're more than happy to do that," Mrs Senti said.
"The computers they donated to us will be really helpful.
"The microfiche/microfilm reader on its own is worth a lot of money on its own.
"We're really grateful for the donations. It will help us out greatly with the work we do here. Whether that is researching, digitising and just generally putting collections together."
The Leeton Family and Local History Society is always looking for new members, with an upcoming story with The Irrigator to outline why it might be a fun idea to sign up.
