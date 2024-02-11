The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

New path and amenities for train station part of accessibility upgrades

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 12 2024 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith is one of seven stations to be selected for accessibility upgrades. Picture Google Earth
Griffith is one of seven stations to be selected for accessibility upgrades. Picture Google Earth

Griffith train station will get accessibility upgrades including a wheelchair path and improved amenities as part of the NSW Government's new transport program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.