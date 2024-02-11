New path and amenities for train station part of accessibility upgrades

Griffith train station will get accessibility upgrades including a wheelchair path and improved amenities as part of the NSW Government's new transport program.
Griffith, Moss Vale, Queanbeyan and metro stations Lewisham, Chester Hill, Bardwell Park and Macquarie Fields are the latest sites included in the state government's $800 million Safe Accessible Transport Plan.
As part of the facelift, Griffith Station will also get a new accessible car space, a bus shelter and improvements to wayfinding and lighting.
The funding is a combination of the old Transport Accessibility Program, the Commuter Carpark Program and an additional $300 million the Minns Government committed to transport improvements at the 2023 election.
Major construction is expected to begin in late 2024, following the development of planning approval documentation, with work taking about 18 months to complete.
Transport for NSW consulted about the proposed changes with vulnerable members of community in October 2021 and will undertake further stakeholder engagement in the coming months.
The community will be invited to have their say on the draft concept design toward the end of the year.
"We know the community has been advocating for these improvements for a long time and they will soon have the opportunity to have their say on this much-needed project," Transport Minister Jo Haylen said.
"Transport hubs should be safe and welcoming places for everyone. That's why the NSW Government is committing $300 million to the new Safe Accessible Transport Program, to make sure our public transport is as safe and inclusive as possible."
