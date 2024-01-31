America's young farmers of the future pick up tips during tour to MIA

Young American farmers of the future have been given the inside scoop on agriculture in the Riverina and MIA.
Australia was chosen to host the 2024 International Leadership Seminar for State Officers of the National Future Farmers of America Organisation comprising of an 11-day tour.
Seventy-five US state officers had the opportunity to meet with Australians destined to have leadership roles across Australian agriculture, visit farming operations representing best practice in sustainable agricultural management and meet with US diplomatic personnel and Australian rural industry leaders.
The itinerary was designed to inspire a global mindset through agricultural-related cultural awareness experiences.
The Future Farmers organisation fosters future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.
It provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education, drawing members.
The visiting students were aged from 17 to 23 years-old.
As part of their trip, they toured Sydney and Canberra before making their way to the Riverina.
There was a visit to racehorse breeders in Coolac, followed by an overview of the Matrix farming technique in Gundagai.
From there there was a visit an Angus stud in Tumut before continuing on to the MIA to inspect irrigation farms growing barley, wheat, merino and crossbred sheep at Gogeldrie.
Rice Breeding Australia's Dr Chris Proud outlined rice production in the MIA.
"I think they were very interested in the growing of rice in general because most had never seen it before," Dr Proud said.
"It was certainly a bit of an eye-opener for them and it was the first time I'd had the opportunity to speak to college students about the industry and what happens.
"It's great they were able to see the MIA and get an idea for what goes on here in addition to other parts of the Riverina."
The group also toured the Southern Cotton gin and Whitton Malt House, as well as Hutcheon and Pearce in Griffith and a citrus packing shed.
The tour then continued south to where they visited Pepperton Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud at Elmore, Cobram Estate's olive oil processing plant, and Marcus Oldham College.
The group said they would return home to the states with fresh ideas and new ways of implementing practices on their own properties or businesses.
