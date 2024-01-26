Pat Sergi is Griffith's Citizen of the Year

Pat Sergi has been recognised as Griffith's Citizen of the Year at the city's 2024 Australia Day awards, thanks to his tireless dedication to fundraising for worthy causes.
Mr Sergi, who co-founded the Griffith Musician's Club, organises the annual It Takes Two concert raising funds for worthy causes across Griffith.
In his time, Mr Sergi has raised funds for causes such as Griffith Can Assist, Griffith Base Hospital, Scalabrini Aged Care Service and the Yenda Retirement Village - all in between his work as a musician and organising the Griffith Musicians Club.
That effort was recognised, first with the announcement that It Takes Two was Griffith's Community Project of the Year and then that Mr Sergi himself was Griffith's newest Citizen of the Year.
The 2023 It Takes Two concert raised over $200,000 for Cancer Care Griffith, while in total, the event has raised well over $500,000 for causes in need across Griffith.
Sophie Bozic was also nominated for Citizen of the Year, and while she didn't win that one, she was recognised as Griffith's Local Hero by Mayor Doug Curran.
Ms Bozic said she was 'shocked and honoured.'
"I couldn't do what I do without the support of my family and the community. It's really an award for the whole community, they always step up," she said.
"It doesn't cost anything to help, you don't need a reason to help."
Mayor Doug Curran said that "while there was only one winner, there were no losers" and congratulated all of the nominees, thanking them for their devotion to Griffith and making the city a better place.
"I want to congratulate Pat for his tireless work, all of the other extremely worthy winners and all of the nominees in every category. It is individuals such as these that devote time and effort to our community to make Griffith a better place to live," Councillor Curran said.
Mr Sergi said that it was a humbling moment, but that he felt "fantastic."
"I owe it to the people of Griffith and the people who nominated me, it's a great honour," he said.
"I thank my parents for coming to this great country as well."
There's no time to relax however, and Mr Sergi immediately jumped at the chance to tell residents to start practising for this year's It Takes Two concert, currently planned for June 14.
