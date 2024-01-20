The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina eyes stronger performances as rep season nears

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 20 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina are hopeful of some better results as the junior representative season approaches. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina are hopeful of some better results as the junior representative season approaches. Picture by Les Smith

There is plenty of positivity surrounding Riverina's junior representative program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.