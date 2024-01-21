The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton Bidgee Classic cancelled, event in recess

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton's popular Bidgee Classic fishing event has been placed into recess.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.