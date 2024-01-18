Budding cotton leaders ready to bring A-game to program

New opportunities await two emerging agricultural leaders from the area.
Leeton's Hayden Petty and Darlington Point's Angus Whittaker have been selected to participate in the prestigious Australia Future Cotton Leaders Program for 2024.
There were a record number of talented individuals who applied to take part, with the number whittled down from 46 to 16.
Typically only 15 people are selected for the program, but organisers extended participation by one place due to the quality of the applicants.
Mr Petty is an agronomist working in the Leeton shire area, while Mr Whittaker is an area management for the company Customised Farm Management, as well being a cotton grower himself.
Held every two years, the young leaders program is run and co-ordinated by Cotton Australia with additional funding from the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC).
The program, designed for emerging leaders, has produced 116 graduates since the concept was devised in 2006.
This year's applicants were from across the cotton supply chain including growers, consultants, merchants, and research and extension personnel.
Mr Petty grew up on a beef farm on the coast before heading to university in Wagga where he studied a Bachelor of Agriculture Science.
"It was really a hobby farm compared to what's out here," he said.
"I was really happy to be chosen for the program.
"I'm keen on learning from the experience and bringing back some of that to the area here," Mr Petty said.
"It will be good to meet other people as part of the program too."
Leadership is one of the key priorities in both the Cotton Australia and CRDC five-year Strategic Plans, demonstrating its importance to the industry.
In 2024, the program will feature face-to-face forums, interactive online discussions, one-on-one coaching and integration with industry activities.
Participants will also undertake an individual project related to their area of interest, developing their leadership skills in a real-life scenario.
The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony and leadership dinner at the 2024 Australian Cotton Conference on the Gold Coast in August.
Mr Whittaker hoped to learn plenty from the experience of being involved with the program.
"Networking is probably a big one for me, it will be good to link up with some like-minded people in the cotton industry," he said.
"I want to improve my leadership skills and hopefully just developing more in that area.
"I think sometimes you have to throw yourself in the deep end, so I'm glad I applied and was chosen to take part. I'm looking forward to the experience," Mr Whittaker said.
