Two injured after B-double rollover in Riverina town

A person has been taken to hospital and another injured after a B-double rolled in a western Riverina town.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to McCabe Street in Balranald about 1pm following reports of a truck crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
One of them had sustained an injury to the head and the other had sustained a back injury.
One of the people was being transported to the Balranald District Hospital for further treatment.
The NSW Transport Management Centre is urging motorists to exercise caution when travelling in the area as emergency services remain on scene.
It is the second crash in the Riverina's west in 48 hours involving a B-double, with a double-fatal crash between a B-double and sedan on Monday evening just outside Hay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.