The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Bureau warns of 'locally intense' rain as storms move across Riverina

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
January 16 2024 - 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm clouds move over Wagga on January 2, 2024. A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina has been issued on Tuesday, January 16. Picture by Les Smith
Storm clouds move over Wagga on January 2, 2024. A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina has been issued on Tuesday, January 16. Picture by Les Smith

A severe thunderstorm alert has been issued for parts of the Riverina, warning of locally intense rainfall that could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.