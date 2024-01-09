The Area News
The Area News
Extra cops called in to man Riverina roads after fatality surge

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
January 10 2024 - 10:00am
Riverina Highway Patrol officer senior constable Russell Culley with a radar speed camera in Gundagai. Picture by Les Smith
Additional traffic and highway patrol officers will be deployed to the Riverina following an increase in road fatalities across the region last year.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

