Ley's travel bill shows expensive trip

Farrer MP and Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley spent nearly $20,000 on commercial transport across three months, including $5900 on flights in her electorate, newly released data shows.
The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority this week uploaded details of expenditure by federal MPs between July and September 2022.
It showed that Ms Ley had incurred $13,592 in scheduled commercial transport costs and $6164 in unscheduled commercial transport expenses.
The former included flights to every state of Australia, unsurprisingly a number between Sydney and Albury, with the cheapest being $223 and the most expensive $460.
The dearest airfares were $1268 and $1307 for a return trip from Sydney to Perth in late July 2022 which saw Ms Ley address the Western Australian Liberal Party state conference in lieu of federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton not attending.
The bulk of the $6164 bill for unscheduled commercial trips was consumed by a $5900 return air journey from Griffith to Wentworth on August 26-27.
That saw Ms Ley travel by a charter plane service to the Murray River town in the far west of her electorate to take in the Wentworth Show before returning to Griffith to partake in the city's salami festival.
Ms Ley is a qualified pilot but is not licensed to currently fly due to not having a required number of hours in the air over recent times.
A spokesman for the MP noted Ms Ley was entitled a particular travel budget because of the 126,000 square kilometre size of her electorate.
"The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority allocates a capped charter flight allowance when commercial air routes are incompatible with the member's schedule," he said.
"Three quotations are required when a private charter flight is the only option.
"On these dates Ms Ley was invited to open the Wentworth Show after a speaking engagement at the Daily Telegraph Bush Summit, before returning to Griffith as a judge for the city's signature Salami Festival."
Ms Ley regularly drives from her home in Albury to attend Parliament in Canberra and the data shows she spent $6959 on a private-plated car over the July to September period.
That encompasses fuel, lease fees and accident excess.
The Border's other Lower House federal politician, Indi MP Helen Haines recorded a $6524 bill for use of her vehicle.
She drives from her home at Wangaratta to House of Representatives sittings in Canberra.
No commercial transport travel information was uploaded for Dr Haines, reflecting her work being largely restricted to her North East electorate.
There was also no travel allowance material for Dr Haines, which covers accommodation costs for nights away from home.
The Border Mail has been told it was claimed in the following quarter and will appear in data released in the future by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority.
Ms Ley spent 46 nights on the road from June 28 to September 14, 2022, resulting in a travel allowance tally of $14,975.
Her accommodation in Canberra averaged $291 per night.
Wodonga-based Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie was away for 49 nights between April 24 and August 18 in 2022, leading to a travel allowance claim of $14,497.
NSW Nationals colleague senator Perin Davey had 43 nights beyond her Conargo home from June 14 to September 12 in 2022, equating to a $12,802 travel allowance.
Senator McKenzie's scheduled commercial transport bill from July to September 2022 was just over $14,500 and included flights to every state and territory except South Australia.
Senator Davey's expenditure in the same category amounted to $7798 with six of 12 flights between Griffith and Sydney.
