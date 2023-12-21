Four-year-old struck by car, taken to Griffith hospital

A four-year-old has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on a residential Riverina street on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Kookora Street, Griffith, at about 3.50pm on Wednesday following reports a child had been hit by a car.
Kookora Street loops around and runs into itself with multiple roundabouts and intersections.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the car had been travelling southbound along Kookora Street when the child ran into its path.
The child was struck by the vehicle.
Paramedics attended the scene where they treated a four-year-old boy who had sustained an injury to his head.
He was transported to Griffith Base Hospital for further treatment, police said.
It is believed the boy will make a full recovery.
It is the second child that has been struck by a car in the Riverina this month following the fatality of a nine-year-old boy on Market Street in Balranald last week.
