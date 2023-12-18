The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Coleambally continue to build with the addition of Barellan's Best

MM
By Matt Malone
December 19 2023 - 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett is happy with the way the Blues are coming together for season 2024. Picture by Les Smith
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett is happy with the way the Blues are coming together for season 2024. Picture by Les Smith

COLEAMBALLY have continued their off-season recruitment by welcoming Ryan Best across from Farrer League rivals Barellan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.