Coleambally continue to build with the addition of Barellan's Best

COLEAMBALLY have continued their off-season recruitment by welcoming Ryan Best across from Farrer League rivals Barellan.
After just one season with the Two Blues, Best has agreed to play under Jamie Bennett at Coleambally next year.
Bennett had a lot to do with Best at Griffith during their time there and they are related, so it was a relatively straight forward decision to join the Blues.
He played arguably his finest game of the season for Barellan against Coleambally this year, kicking three goals and was named best for the Two Blues.
Bennett is happy to have him on board.
"He'll be good value," Bennett said.
"I've had a pretty long-standing relationship with Ryan...and he'll be a big plus for us.
"He'll just give us that bit of extra depth and another strong body to go through the midfield. He'll be a big in for us.
"I'm not sure if he's even 19 yet. He'll be great value. I'm really looking forward to having him."
The addition of Best comes on the back of the recruitment of Connor Bock from Griffith and Tom McInneny from Shepparton United.
The Blues have also welcomed back Blake Goudie after a season of rugby league. Bennett is confident he can play a role too.
"He's a young bloke who's a local, good mates with all the lads out there, and he'll be a massive plus for us," Bennett said.
"He played league last year. Tough as nails, he'll play wing, half-forward, somewhere like that."
The Blues haven't got any confirmed losses at this point.
They won't get all of their Tiwi Island recruits back but the club is working hard at getting Farrer League Team of the Year forward Stanley Tipiloura back for a second season, along with another player from the top end.
Bennett is happy with what both Bock and McInneny bring to the table.
"Connor will be very handy. He's just a really good competitor," Bennett said.
"He played 10 games of first grade the year before (at Griffith). He's pretty underrated.
"I'd say he will be a forward-mid for us. He's a very good accurate kick.
"Tom, once again, we've got another 19-year-old. He does all the right things at training, he's come straight out of the Shepp United, that sort of environment.
"He looks a competitive beast. He's rangey 6-2, 6-3. Down back we're going to be tall, we're going to have some options."
With more signings in the pipeline, Bennett is happy that Coleambally will now boast better depth next year.
He's confident they'll climb up the ladder from their eighth-placed finish this year.
"I think we'll be competitive," Bennett said.
"There is no doubt that the investment we put in the boys last year, maybe we'll get a shock of the improvement. Who knows?
"I honestly don't know how much natural improvement we're going to get, but that's almost the most exciting bit about it, I think a lot of these boys will just be better.
"I think James (Buchanan) will be better, Dean (Bennett) will be better, Nick Graham will be better, Kyle Bennett, he's really hardly played a game in two years, Kyle Pete is just really starting to become a player that is ready to control the back half.
"It's just going to give us depth."
