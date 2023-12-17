Missing Queensland woman travelling to Riverina found after public appeal

A woman reported missing from Queensland who was believed to have been Riverina-bound has been found.
Alison Knight, aged 50, was last seen in the Brisbane suburb of Browns Plains on Thursday, December 14, and was believed to be travelling to Griffith via the coast.
When she was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Investigators had issued a description of the woman and a vehicle she might have been travelling in.
Following inquiries, and the public appeal for assistance, the woman was located in the Sydney CBD about 1.30am on Sunday, December 17.
"Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
