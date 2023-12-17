The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Missing Queensland woman travelling to Riverina found after public appeal

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
December 17 2023 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Queensland woman travelling to Riverina found after public appeal
Missing Queensland woman travelling to Riverina found after public appeal

A woman reported missing from Queensland who was believed to have been Riverina-bound has been found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.