'It's a real shame:' Community heartbroken as Tirkandi faces closure

Tirkandi Inaburra is staring down their imminent closure in the new year, prompting disappointment and heartache across the community as the beloved program shuts down.
Griffith Aboriginal Land Council CEO Stephen Young said that they would potentially look at selling their current assets to put a proposal to take on the land and run a similar cultural development program.
Mr Young especially urged collaboration and consultation with the Land Council, feeling that they had been cut out of decisions before.
"The Department of Communities and Justice should have consulted with the Aboriginal community ... It's a sad day for us because we've lost something. We've lost a wonderful opportunity for a program that could have worked," he said.
"Some members have lost their parents, the community has a responsibility to step up and look after them ... This program has the potential to fill all those voids - the problem is not just an Aboriginal one, it's societal."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said that it was heartbreaking to see the program shut down.
"Obviously young men from our area have really benefited from the program, it's a real shame for those men and any future candidates of the program," he said.
"You just hope that the potential is there that the program could be reinvented in some incarnation."
He added that though Griffith City Council had their share of difficult relationships and struggles with the Land Council, they were keen to provide support to keep the Tirkandi Inaburra program or something similar running.
"What I've seen of them at events was very young, respectful men doing good things and taking kids out of places that maybe weren't a very good path for them."
"It's been a shame. Council is really keen to re-engage with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities ... we'll do what we can to support them."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said she had been in touch with the Department of Communities and Justice to see if the centre could reopen at one point.
"I think it's important that facilities like this stay open," she said.
"Organisations like these make such a difference young people's lives and provide incredible opportunities, especially for young men."
Tirkandi Inaburra has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.