BREAKING: MIA schools to close due to extreme heat, fire danger

SEVERAL schools in the MIA region will be closed on Friday, December 8 due to the extreme heat that is predicted to hit.
The decision was made with information provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
In Griffith the mercury is expected to climb to a scorching 44 degrees on Friday, December 8 and 41 on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 8.
Schools in the Griffith area that will be closed include Binya Public School, Coleambally Central School, Darlington Point Public School, Goolgowi Public School, Hillston Public School, Lake Wyangan Public School, Rankins Springs Public School, Tharbogang Public School, Yenda Public School and Yoogali Public School.
Barellan Central School will also be closed, as well as several others in the Leeton shire local government area.
It will be the first heatwave of the summer for the region.
"The decision to temporarily close schools is not one that is made lightly," a statement from the NSW Department of Education read.
"It is always done with the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students in mind.
"Although the schools are temporarily closed on Friday, students will be provided with learning from home resources.
"We encourage parents and carers to always follow the advice of police and emergency services during periods of heightened bushfire risk."
The department said it will continue to update school communities as soon as it receives advice from the State Emergency Operations Centre and the NSW RFS.
"It is important for parents and carers to know that schools do not offer minimal supervision when schools are temporarily closed due to bushfire threat," the statement read.
The temporarily closed schools are:
