UPDATE: Driver dies after two-truck crash, stretch of Sturt Highway closed

A stretch of a major Riverina highway remains closed on Saturday morning following a fatal head-on crash between two trucks overnight.
The incident, which happened about 10.30pm on Friday, has closed the Sturt Highway in both directions between Darlington Point and Narrandera.
Police said the two trucks collided head-on on the highway near the Kidman Way intersection at Waddi, trapping the drivers of both vehicles.
Officers helped one of the drivers, a 48-year-old man, before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. However, he died at the scene.
The other driver, a 28-year-old man, was treated at the crash scene before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have set up a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officers from the NSW Police crash investigation unit remained on the scene on Saturday morning.
Investigators have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam vision, to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
The Sturt Highway has been closed from Reas Lane at Gillenbah to the Kidman Way at Waddi.
Traffic is being diverted via the Newell Highway and Kidman Way in each direction. The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Motorists have been told to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of traffic crews.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Friday night's incident was the third fatal crash on the stretch of the Sturt Highway between Carrathool and Narrandera in just over three weeks.
On November 22, an 18-year-old man died after three trucks travelling in the same direction collided at a roadworks site on the highway near Carrathool.
The other two drivers were taken to hospital.
One of them was ejected from their truck and suffered serious head and back injuries. The other was uninjured and underwent mandatory testing.
On November 9, a driver - believed to have been aged in his 20s - died when his car and a truck collided on the Sturt just west of Gillenbah.
The truck driver, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
On September 4, emergency services rushed to the scene of a fiery crash involving a truck and car on the highway near the Euroley Road intersection.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured. The 38-year-old has since been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death, and remains before the courts.
Further west, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man between Hay and Carrathool in July.
The 58-year-old was a passenger in a Toyota HiLux at the time of the incident, which happened about 70 kilometres east of Hay, and died at the scene.
The ute driver, a 54-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.
She has been charged with negligent driving occasioning death and remains before the courts.
