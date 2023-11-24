Yoogali Engineering celebrate 50 years of business in 2023 Advertising Feature

Chris and Marco Lanza are proud to be continuing Yoogali Engineering's 50-year legacy started by their father Giuliano Lanza in 1973. Picture supplied.

It snuck up on them quickly, but there's no mistaking the pride the Yoogali Engineering team has knowing 50 years of their work contributed to making the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area into what it is today.



The family-run business ticked over the five decade mark on November 1, and directors Chris and Marco Lanza couldn't be more chuffed.

The duo have continued the legacy started by their father Giuliano Lanza in 1973.

"There's a real sense of satisfaction in driving around and seeing all the work you and your family had a hand in," Chris said.

"There's probably not much in town that we haven't been involved with in some way."

Marco agreed, adding that without the support of the wonderful communities, the business wouldn't be the success it was today.

"Over the years it hasn't always been easy, but thanks to our committed staff and loyal customers it has been enjoyable," Marco said.

Since the beginnings of Yoogali Engineering with Giuliano and his two partners, there are now 25 staff employed across a broad range of trades and professions including welding, design, administration and sales.

Yoogali Engineering worked on the Hanwood Bridge project for Griffith City Council.

Yoogali Engineering specialises in manufacturing and erecting structural steel work for building projects.

They can turn their hands to anything from residential homes and small rural sheds all the way through to large-scale developments for commercial, industrial, health, education, and hospitality industries.

Their metal fabrication workshop features some of the best modern machinery available, and plays host to a retail department proudly stocking an immense range of specialty steel.



"One of the biggest changes I've seen across my time would be the changes in technology," Chris said.

"It was instilled in us pretty strongly that to succeed, we had to be on top of the tech game."

And as such, their workshop has state-of-the-art, computer numerically controlled (CNC) machinery.

Yoogali Engineering managed the workshop detail, fabrication, surface treatment, and erection of structural steel for Griffith's St Vincents Private Hospital.

The brothers grew up watching and following their father run the business, and their sense of innovation and engineering creativity stems directly from Giuliano, who pioneered some of the great farming equipment still used today.

"He revolutionised a lot of the farming enterprises here in town - he built the first orange graders, carrot graders and onion harvesters - things that had never been done before," Chris said.

"It was something I'd always looked up to."

Marco and Chris have 30 years and 20 years respectively of official experience in fabrication, sheet metal work and welding. However they've been in the wings practically since birth.

"It has its challenges, and me and my brother butt heads from time to time but at the end of the day, we are both working towards the same thing with the same goals in mind, and that makes a difference."

Marco began working alongside his father in the late 1980s, eventually purchasing the family business with Chris in 2005.



As workshop and site manager, he is well known for his attention to detail and commitment to providing quality workmanship.

Yoogali Engineering managed the workshop detail, fabrication, surface treatment, and erection of structural steel for Griffith's new renal unit.

Chris, who excels in design and machine operation, takes on the project and office management responsibilities.

He has honed his broad skill set and continues to develop his project management skills, ensuring each customer's project is completed on time and on budget.



Making sure customers are completely satisfied with their service and workmanship is a non-negotiable.

Having worked on many of Griffith's most recognisable buildings, Chris hopes they'll be around for another 50 years.



"We hope that we will continue to grow and keep ticking away doing what we're doing," Chris said.