The Area News
Subscriber

Helen Dalton is hoping that the radiation centre will help cement Griffith as a health hub

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer care advocates Grant and Denise Hearn with Member for Murray Helen Dalton. Photo is contributed.

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has weighed in on the announcement that radiotherapy treatments will be bulk-billed when the clinic arrives in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.