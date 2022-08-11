The Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area has no shortage of incredible businesses, individuals and programs in the health sector.
In this MIA Community Health Guide for 2022, get a look into the excellent work being done in, with and for our communities' health.
Inside this magazine is a health snapshot of how our region is faring in comparison to the rest of the state, to examine where we are doing well and where we can improve on major health outcomes.
Read about pioneering individuals like Anna Maree Bloomfield, recently recognised by MLHD for her outstanding work with the hearing-impaired community right across in the Riverina.
Catch up on the progress of mental health programs initiated in Griffith and see how one of the very first Safe Havens in the state is making a difference in the mental health of those on the brink of suicide.
Find out about the progress of the Parachute Program brought to Murray schools with the help of Guy Sebastian, who just finished his mammoth 'Step Change' trekk from Wagga to Sydney.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to be a volunteer in a Local Health Advisory Committee, and see if you feel the call to arms.
Local business have also been making inroads, with one Leeton start up, My Plan Connect, evolving from "little side hustle" created in the middle of a pandemic to a now-thriving Riverina business.
