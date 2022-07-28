LOCAL LEADER: Remembering formation of the Women's Land Army

As the nation's men were sent overseas to defend Australia, the women's land army was formed to help keep food on the table.
Thanks to the formation of the Australian Women's Land Army Griffith's farms didn't stand still and we will remember their service.
The War Memorial Museum will be open for the public on Friday July 29 from 10am to 2pm and Saturday July 30 from 11am to 3pm.
We remember all those women who served in the Australian Women's Land Army (AWLA), which was established on July, 27 1942, 80 years ago.
Many of them, about 1100, spent time in Griffith between 1942 and 1945.
With lots of male agricultural workers leaving their farms to enlist in the Australian Armed Forces the nation required rural labour to produce food and other raw materials for the war effort.
Women's organisations responded by setting up 'land armies' in each state and many of these women were later absorbed into the Australian Women's Land Army.
It was open to all women who were British subjects or "friendly aliens" between the ages of 18 and 50 not already engaged in rural work.
During the listed opening hours the Museum will screen a slideshow of roughly 150 pictures and a documentary about the AWLA presence in Griffith.
