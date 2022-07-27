LOCAL LEADER: It's not too late to vaccinate

With the winter weather moving community members indoors to keep warm, now is the time to consider if you are prepared for the remainder of the flu season.
Australia has had its worst May on record when it comes to cold symptoms and influenza cases, prompting experts to warn this season will redefine what it means to be adequately prepared for the winter flu season.
In winter, people tend to stay inside more; confined spaces are a breading place for viruses and we get sick more often.
The common cold and influenza are highly contagious respiratory illnesses caused by many differing viruses.
We have seen in the news the impacts from COVID-19 and the pressures this places on our already stressed hospital systems.
The winter period is another period where intakes to emergency rooms and hospital admissions significantly rise.
Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee is further raising awareness to the community to manage their winter health.
To protect your self against flu this winter, we encourage you to prioritise receiving the flu vaccine if you have not already.
Vaccination gives the best level of protection towards influenza and reducing levels of illness. Vaccinations can be given through local GP clinics and chemists.
Vaccinations are free for some people under the National Immunisation Scheme.
You can find lots of information about winter readiness on the MLHD and Primary Health Network websites.
