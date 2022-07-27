The Area News

It's not too late to vaccinate

By Margaret King
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:44am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: It's not too late to vaccinate

With the winter weather moving community members indoors to keep warm, now is the time to consider if you are prepared for the remainder of the flu season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.