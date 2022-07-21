The Area News

Griffith War Memorial Museum to open on July 27 to commemorate Korean War

By Theo Bollen
July 21 2022 - 12:00am
LOCAL LEADER: War Memorial Museum to mark Korean War

Next week on July 27, Australia will commemorate those who served in the Korean War. A war that lasted from June 25, 1950 until the armistice on July 27, 1953. This technically brought the war to an end.

