LOCAL LEADER: War Memorial Museum to mark Korean War

Next week on July 27, Australia will commemorate those who served in the Korean War. A war that lasted from June 25, 1950 until the armistice on July 27, 1953. This technically brought the war to an end.
However, up till now the situation between North and South Korea remains unresolved, with hostilities occasionally still occurring.
During the period 1950 to 1953, 1263 men of the Commonwealth forces were killed and a further 4817 wounded, while the US lost 33,000 men.
Australian casualties numbered more than 1500, of whom 340 were killed.
Almost half a million South Koreans died as a result of the war, and an unknown number of North Koreans and Chinese.
In commemoration of all those who fought in the Korean War the Griffith War Memorial Museum will be open for the public to visit the Korean War display on Tuesday July 27 from 11am to 2pm.
A documentary about this conflict can be watched on a large screen.
