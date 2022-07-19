The Area News

Griffith's bus stops will see notable improvements in the coming months, from lights to full shelters

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHELTERED: Some bus stops around the Murray will feature new shelters installed after a sizable grant. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Better bus stops and more shelters are on their way for Griffith, Leeton and the wider area with over $100,000 in grants to support the vital infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.