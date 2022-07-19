Better bus stops and more shelters are on their way for Griffith, Leeton and the wider area with over $100,000 in grants to support the vital infrastructure.
While Griffith and Leeton won't receive any new bus stops, a few will now include shelters and others will be upgraded with poles or lights.
The stop at Hanwood Public School will feature a shelter, as will the stops on Benerembah Street in Whitton and Kathryn Road in Leeton.
Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang said that the upgrades would go a long way for local communities.
"These upgrades will enhance safety and accessibility for all commuters," Mr Fang said.
"Safety is an important aspect of the upgrade works, which include installing aids such as guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators and lighting, and improving kerbside access and in some cases, an upgraded or new shelter."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway explained that the funding towards the improvements would come from the state government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme.
"This scheme is part of the NSW Government's commitment to provide accessible public transport infrastructure across the state and I'm pleased to announce this latest round of grants, totalling more than $2.1 million," Mr Farraway said.
Just over $100,000 of that money has gone towards the upcoming improvements in the local areas.
While the improvements to the bus stops may be appreciated, no additional bus stops were announced as part of the program.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
