Dual assaults in CBD over weekend

Police are investigating twin attacks in the central Griffith area over the weekend after several people reported being assaulted.
Saturday evening - June 25 - saw a taxi driver assaulted by two females and a male on Yarrabee Street. He came away with soreness and redness to the face but was not seriously hurt, the assailants were unknown to him at the time.
The next day, an 18-year-old man was assaulted on Banna Avenue, just outside the carwash and McDonald's carpark. His assailants were two men, however whether either of them were connected to the Yarrabee Street incident is currently unknown.
The man's attackers, once again, were unknown to the victim. He too was not seriously injured by the incident.
The ages of all assailants are also unknown at this time, however police are investigating the crimes and appealing to the community for any information regarding them or CCTV footage from the area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police on 6962 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
