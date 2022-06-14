LHAC strikes back against Dalton

Responding to a number of criticisms against them by Member for Murray Helen Dalton, the Local Health Advisory Committee is asking to have her expelled from the NSW Parliament entirely.
Mrs Dalton has been a vocal and harsh critique of the Griffith LHAC, criticising them as spineless and ineffectual to her followers - suggesting on multiple occasions that they are failing in their role to advocate for the local community.
Following the attacks, the chairpersons from from the 33 Murrumbidgee LHACs held an urgent meeting on June 10 to discuss next steps - and are now seeking signatures to remove Mrs Dalton from her seat.
LHAC volunteer Greg Adamson said the criticisms had been taken personally.
"After the recent attacks on volunteers in Griffith by Helen Dalton, I feel my volunteering efforts are worthless," he said.
"Our LHAC committee, which is just a group of volunteers selected in a competitive application process by MLHD staff - a committee designed to help MLHD with suggestions to better serve the community - was attacked by Helen Dalton, it honestly demoralised me."
A letter from the Wagga LHAC Chair Garth Hungerford is asking for Mrs Dalton to be removed from her seat entirely.
"There is no doubt that Helen Dalton MP is unfit for membership & should be expelled as a member," it reads.
"Whilst I understand that this mechanism has only been triggered on a few occasions, should it not be about time that her actions are tabled in Parliament & the Member asked to provide evidence on why she should not be expelled."
MLHD Board Chair Dr Tom Douch and Director of Clinical Operations at Murrumbidgee Local Health District also pledged their support for the motion.
Minister for Health Bronnie Taylor said that Mrs Dalton's attacks against LHAC members were 'disappointing.'
"It is disappointing that the Member for Murray has chosen to hit out and attack volunteers in her own community," she said.
"There is so much to celebrate in the Murray region, yet Mrs Dalton is intent on talking down services and sowing fear and doubt among her constituents ... I'm not surprised the community is calling this behaviour out."
When contacted by The Area News on June 14, Mrs Dalton said that the work that the committees do is vitally important.
"It's obviously a very sensitive issue but I will say that LHACs are incredibly important and a lot of the LHACs have been inactive," she said.
"I think the LHAC board members should be paid and well resourced, and the LHAC membership should make sure it encompasses a broad spectrum of the community ... We certainly need some transparency over who is on that and to make sure it ticks all the boxes."
She said she would like to see more action from the Local Health Advisory Committee, as well as Ms Taylor.
"We've got a new health minister in Ms Taylor, I'm calling on her to make sure we're well supported."
