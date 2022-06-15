Did you know that Griffith City Library has a wonderful 40 seat theatrette?
Each month the Library has FREE movie screenings to suit all of our community members. Multicultural movies are held on the second Thursday of each month where English subtitles are displayed, every third Thursday of the month we have our Thursday Film Club and on the last Saturday of the month we have our Senior Saturday movie at 1pm.
We also do a sensory movie screening on the first Friday of each month at 12.30pm where the lights and volume can be adjusted to suit our viewers. Come in out of the cold and watch some of your favourite movies on the big screen in the comfort of the Library.
To book your place visit wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the Library on 69628300.
Once again we will have the students from Marian Catholic College at the Library on Thursday 16 June from 10am - 11am. The students will be able to assist you with all your tech needs just bring in your device and all of your questions.
The school holidays are just around the corner and the Library will be hosting some Beginner Acrobatics and Parkour Master Classes where participants will have the opportunity to build physical skills in a free and fun environment learning the exciting art of movement and freedom.
Sessions will run on Thursday 7 July and Friday 8 July. Bookings are essential via wrl.eventbrite.com.au
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
