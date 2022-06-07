The long-awaited Dan Murphy's bottleshop has taken a major step forwards this week, with Griffith City Council approving the development of the building and a carpark next to the Griff Hotel.
It's been a long time coming, with an application to construct a Dan Murphy's on Yambil Street first being lodged in 2020 - but approval has finally been granted to use the vacant lot next to the Griff Hotel as an expansion opportunity.
Advertisement
The approval was finalised on June 3, and construction on the anticipated building can now begin. Consent for development will expire on September 30 2025, five years from the initial approval.
The plans include an expansion of the famed motel, installation of the bottleshop and two additional carparks for customers - as well as a loading bay. While Council initially agreed to the application provided a gate was installed on the Banna Lane access road, The Griffith Hotel Pty Ltd pushed to remove the gate and ensure access to the carpark for all.
Updated plans from the developers were submitted on December 8 2021, and it's these plans that have been approved.
A letter from publican Jim Knox noted that the access to both Yambil Street and Banna Lane was a major appeal in the first place.
"Dan Murphy's was originally attracted to the site due to the corner allotment with dual access to Banna lane and Yambil Street, and ease of access to the Griffith CBD."
"This could potentially decrease retail sales and arguable devalue the site as ease of access and aggress from retail stores is an important consideration for shoppers in Griffith."
While historically, the space has housed a drive-through bottleshop, the new installation will not have this feature. The space will however feature abundant car parking and access to both Yambil Street and Banna Lane, adding another route between the two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.