Reconciliation Week is upon us, giving all an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 27 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:00am
Reconciliation Week arrives in Griffith

Reconciliation Week 2022 is beginning in Griffith, bringing this year's theme of "Be Brave, Make Change" home.

