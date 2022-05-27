Reconciliation Week arrives in Griffith

Reconciliation Week 2022 is beginning in Griffith, bringing this year's theme of "Be Brave, Make Change" home.
The week is an important tradition for Indigenous Australians and their relationship with non-Indigenous Australians, reminding us all of the importance of reconciliation and building that relationship to be stronger.
Advertisement
"Our research shows that the majority of Australians support reconciliation and value the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians," Reconciliation Australia CEO, Karen Mundine said.
"But - together - we still have a few big things to achieve ... For reconciliation to be effective we need constitutional reform, treaties, and truth-telling."
The recent election and new government presents an opportunity to commit to the Uluru Statement - an invitation from five years ago to strengthen the bond and create a better future for Indigenous Australians through clear and definite action.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently promised to commit to the statement just days ago.
A few of the critical needs brought up in the statement were the establishment of a First Nations voice in Parliament, and a Commission to supervise agreements and ensure the truth is told when Indigenous history is discussed.
"National Reconciliation Week 2022 follows a weekend marked by a change of government and a new Parliament presenting an opportunity for brave action with a commitment to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart," said Ms Mundine.
Griffith's Aboriginal Land Council will be organising a number of events to honour the week, while a spokeswoman for Griffith City Council said that they would support the land council's activities but would not be holding any themselves.
More information on the Uluru Statement is available at https://ulurustatement.org/ and information on Reconciliation Week is available at https://www.reconciliation.org.au/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.