Scuffle outside Banna Avenue hotel broken up by police

Griffith Police had a slightly slower weekend than usual over the election, with the sausages in bread seemingly sating any desire for wrongdoing amongst Griffith residents.
Police arrested a man in Fielder Lane after administering a breath test that showed a high reading of alcohol. At around 10.15 on May 22, a 34-year-old man was spotted travelling the wrong way down Banna Lane. Police pulled over the man, who collided with a unit on the laneway.
The breath test administered showed a positive and high-range result, leading to police administering the driver with an attendance notice to appear in court at a later date.
Not long afterwards, at approximately 2am, police responded to a scuffle outside a Banna Avenue hotel. A 21-year-old male emerged from the hotel intoxicated, and approached another person sitting outside.
The man grabbed the other man by the shirt and pulled him up, yelling various obscenities. After hotel security intervened, police saw event and placed the man under arrest.
He quickly became confrontational and resisted arrest, leading him to be struck with a baton to the leg. He was searched, and charged with resisting police and offensive behaviour.
Police reported no incidents related to the election.
