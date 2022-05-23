4 Ways to determine your home's worth

Whether you're planning to sell or looking to rent out your property, it would be great to know your home's worth. This way, you have a reference whenever you need it and ensure that your hard work does not go to waste.



An exact figure could also help you decide on the selling or leasing price and see if you are going over or under the limit versus the current market price.

For homeowners who are not entirely familiar with the ropes of real estate, determining their home's worth may seem to be a tedious process. However, this should not be the case. If you have the same dilemma, read the rest of this article to learn some of the ways to know how much your property is worth.

1. Get a home appraisal

One of the most effective and popular ways to determine your home's worth is by getting an appraiser. They can be licensed third-party appraisers with no ties to the buyer, seller, or lender.

By using this method, you no longer have to jump to conclusions or confusions when an appraiser can give you a straight and firm number about the value of your property. Once you find more info about your asset and understand the factors that could affect its value from their perspective, it will be easier to set your expectations on profits from a sale or lease and better understand who your possible buyers are.

As they review your home's lot and floor sizes and the materials you have inside your home, they can estimate how much it should cost now. You'll also get an adjusted price for the next few months after completing other requirements for selling it or the repair work you intend to do.

2. Use an online tool

If you'd like to shy away from hiring someone to inspect your home, using an online tool would be an excellent option. This way, you won't have to deal with people and avoid frequent calls to follow up on the next steps.

There are plenty of online tools that you can use that can provide you with an estimate of how much you can sell your product for. However, they will also require you to be as detailed as possible.



You'll need to provide them with lot and floor sizes, the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, auxiliary rooms such as attic or basement, measurements of outdoor spaces such as the garage or garden, and even the specs of the solar generators.



Moreover, they might also ask for your property's materials, such as your countertops, kitchen cabinets, bathroom tiles, and more.

Once you have uploaded this information, you should have a rough figure of how much you can sell your property. However, since the estimation may not consider other factors, some experts recommend not relying entirely on these tools.

3. Hire a real estate agent

There's no one else better than knowing how much your property's worth, rather than hiring someone working in the field. This way, you can put yourself at ease as a real estate agent knows exactly what they're doing, especially since they've been running figures for a living.



With their help, they can inspect your home, ask a few questions about your materials, and they should be able to give you a rough estimate about how much you could sell your property for. Moreover, they can also give you some input about the market value of your neighbourhood.

A real estate agent knows all of the current trends and prices in every aspect of home buying and selling.



For instance, real estate agents have an idea of the buyers who will pay extra and how much they are willing to spend for a property near essential establishments. This is one significant advantage a real estate agent can offer you compared to an online appraisal tool.

4. Ask for an estimate from instant homebuyers

Another non-interactive and unconventional way to learn more about your home's worth is by asking for help from instant homebuyer companies. The great thing about seeking their assistance is that you don't need to commit to their prices.



You can only use them to see how much instant home buyers may be willing to purchase your property for.

Similar to the previous methods, you'll also need to provide them with your property's complete information. They may also ask for pictures as a visual interpretation to guide them in their assessment.

When working with this type of appraiser, you have to be more cautious as some give a lower price estimate, especially if they want to acquire your property and sell it at a higher price.

Takeaway

Determining your home's worth isn't a walk in the park, especially if you need to make sure that you're getting the correct number.



Considering the appraisal methods in this list will get you started. Once you pin down a number, you can finally sell your property at a fair price to attract the right people.

