The Area News

Griffith LHAC partners with Murrumbidgee Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Alliance for mental health guide

By Margaret King
May 25 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: LHAC partners with Alliance for mental health guide

The Griffith LHAC is proud to announce the publication of the new Griffith Mental Health Guide which has been produced by the Murrumbidgee Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Alliance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.