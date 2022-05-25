LOCAL LEADER: LHAC partners with Alliance for mental health guide

The Griffith LHAC is proud to announce the publication of the new Griffith Mental Health Guide which has been produced by the Murrumbidgee Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Alliance.
It can be hard to know where to get help for mental health care but to say there are no services in Griffith is untrue.
This guide lists a range of options available for people who are seeking support for all types of mental health concerns and thankfully most people with mental health, drug or alcohol conditions don't need treatment in a hospital.
Care for mental health is given in the community setting wherever possible.
The MLHD is progressing a model of care in the Griffith Base Hospital re-development which will see Mental Health Short Stays for consumers over 16 years.
This service will offer short-term care of up to three days for consumers who would benefit from a brief admission for the purpose of respite or support during a crisis.
This unit will not, however, be safe or appropriate for people who require an acute mental health admission.
This service will continue to be available at the specialist mental health inpatient unit in Wagga.
The MMHDAA partnership reflects a commitment to work together to improve mental health and drug and alcohol outcomes for people in the Murrumbidgee region.
The alliance have created this guide of services available to people living in and around Griffith.
For more information visit www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-services/mental-health-services or contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
