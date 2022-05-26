The Area News

The Houghton family; proudly farming in Gogeldrie for 95 years

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
May 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Michelle with their son William, daughter-in-law Tanisha and grandson Hendrix. Picture: Amelia Buchholz

For the past 95 years the Houghton family have been proudly farming in Gogeldrie at Farm 1687.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Habermann

Elizabeth Habermann

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.