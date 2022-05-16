Mystery lotto winner yet to claim jackpot

The Area News

Mystery lotto player has won $100,000 but is yet to claim their prize

Updated May 16 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:31am
A very lucky mystery winner from West Wyalong has unknowingly hit the jackpot, winning a $100,000 prize in the lottery draw.

