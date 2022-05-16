Mystery lotto winner yet to claim jackpot

A very lucky mystery winner from West Wyalong has unknowingly hit the jackpot, winning a $100,000 prize in the lottery draw.
The winning ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott have been unable to contact the winner to let them know of their big win, and are now anxiously awaiting them to come forward and claim the prize.
While the ticket is unregistered, it's known that the entry was purchases at West Wyalong Newsagency on the main street. Owners of the newsagency Joanne and Len Lynch said they were thrilled.
"This is such a big moment for us - it's the biggest win we've had here," Mrs Lynch said.
"We've been waiting for a big win, and now it's here. Hopefully, this is the start of a major winning streak."
"We're always selling Lucky Lotteries tickets, so this is fantastic news," Mr Lynch added.
The Lott is urging ticket buyers to check, just in case they turn out to be the lucky player.
"The elusive winner is likely going about their Monday with no clue that they've just won a life-enhancing $100,000 prize," the Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said.
"Make sure to scout high and low for your ticket. It could be hiding in your pockets, car, shopping bag - anywhere you might store lottery tickets for safekeeping."
So, lottery players in West Wyalong, check those tickets because one of them is about to unlock a cool $100,000.
The holder of the ticket can contact The Lott on 131 868.
