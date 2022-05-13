LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for aged care, more than thanks needed for others

It surprises me that following the biggest cash hand out by any Australian government in history, where everyone and business seems to have received stimulus money for not working, we have trouble in understanding why police, nurses and teachers are striking.
Let's face it, police, teachers and nurses received nothing during the pandemic while everyone stayed at home.
They have had their pay cut for a decade, and have recently been rejected a pay rises which would simply maintains their buying power of the income they received last year.
It's no wonder so many teachers such as myself are spending our time in other pursuits after being treated so poorly.
Surely we as a society, through our governments can offer more thanks than this for our teachers, nurses and police.
The Australian Government's "border protection" policy has spent billions of dollars mistreating asylum seekers, most of whom are found to be refugees: $9.65 billion since July 2013, $958 million in 2021-2022 alone.
Another $482.5 million is budgeted for 2022-23. These people have been prisoners for around eight years, treated cruelly and living in appalling conditions.
These were people fleeing persecution and genocide; people who had the strength to leave their loved ones in search of better lives, and the courage to undertake the perilous journey by boat to Australia.
Little did they know what horrors awaited them when they reached Australia.
If you don't believe me, read Escape from Manus, available in the Griffith City library. It's a gripping read, extremely informative, a story of incredible courage, intelligence, ingenuity and perseverance.
Yet our government has been prepared to spend over $10 billion dollars (to date) locking up these amazing people on the false pretence that this will help "stop the boats".
Thousands of people seeking asylum arrive in Australia each year by aeroplane, the lucky ones who had the necessary documents to get a tourist visa and apply for asylum on arrival. We don't imprison them.
Australia is a signatory to the International Convention on Refugees; the method by which asylum seekers reach another country is irrelevant. Australian people are being sold a big lie at huge expense.
On 21 May, vote for change to a more humane Australia which doesn't waste taxpayers money on mistreating innocent people.
At a time when there is so much (justified) bad press about aged care facilities, I would like to highly compliment the Scalabrini Village for its philosophy and staff.
While I am grateful that my mother has family/extended family and dear friends locally, it is challenging for me not to be able to visit her in person (due to circumstances beyond my control).
Since she moved there several weeks ago, I've been giving her a quick call every other day and I have been utterly shocked - in a good way - and beyond delighted at the level of kindness, care and thoughtfulness shown to both my mum and me.
It brings a great deal of reassurance at this difficult time, at this late stage of her life, knowing that she is in such kind, good hands.
While all the staff I have interacted with have been lovely, I'd like to especially mention Milli. The actions she takes in support of my mum and me brings me to tears. The world needs for her to be cloned a million times.
If only all aged care facilities everywhere could take a leaf out of Scalabrini's book, the world would be a much sweeter, softer, kinder place.
Griffith is very blessed to have it.
