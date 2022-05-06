news, local-news, council preview, griffith city council, lake wyangan, piccolo family farms, delivery plan, budget

Griffith City Council will be presenting the draft budget and a 'delivery plan' at upcoming meeting, detailing the steps to accomplish the recently adopted 'Community Strategic Plan.' Under guidelines from the Office of Local Government, councils are required to prepare a full 'Delivery Program' to detail the activities planned for the next four years. The upcoming program will account for council's major projects until the 2025/2026 financial year. The key tenet of the upcoming program are the efforts to improve Lake Wyangan. Reports from the Lake Wyangan Catchment Management Committee have given council ideas to go forward, however funding is a challenge. The current concept plan to begin fixing the lake is estimated to cost around $30 million, an unfeasible amount without state or Commonwealth funding. While a recent case for Commonwealth funding was not successful, council is planning on applying again. The lack of funding has also put the pipeline project on hold. The plan to construct a pipe from the Water Reclamation Plant to the South Lake is currently frozen as a new case for funding is constructed. Council will also be voting on an application from Piccolo Family Farms to use their land as a function centre for twelve events a year, after a number of objections were submitted. Neighbours expressed concern of noise and damage to the nearby environment, after the proposal included events of up to 500 people twice a year. Previous approval has been given for up to five events in a year, however Piccolo Family Farms are hoping to expand this to a permanent event calendar. Events held on the land include the Day in the Orchard, Opera in the Garden, and a number of other concerts. The council meeting will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, May 10. The meeting will be livestreamed through the Griffith City Council Facebook page and minutes will be posted on the Griffith City Council website at a later date. The full agenda is available here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6MrJsDqdELbbKqauqm6v6L/8d03f834-83cc-44d1-81b4-fef63848dc6a.jpg/r3_78_1496_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg